Philippines Defense dept gets P1 billion worth of equipment from China

The shipment first arrived on Jan. 16, as part of a pledge by Chinese Gen. Wei Fenghe during his visit to Manila in 2020.

Meanwhile, the second batch of equipment worth 54 million renminbi (around P435 million) will be delivered at a later date.

Present during the ceremonial handover were Huang Xilian, the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, and Gen. Andres Centino, the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

There were senior defense officials, including Undersecretary Cardozo Luna and Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, who heads the Office of Civil Defense.

Dr. Dominador Chiong Jr., the director of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, also attended.

Zacarian Sarao

Philippine Daily Inquirer