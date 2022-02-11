Cambodia looks toward carbon credits to fund forests

PHNOM PENH – The government and partner organisations are seeking new markets in which to sell carbon credits in order to raise funds for its efforts to increase and strengthen the protection of natural resources in the Kingdom.

The search comes after the successful sale of carbon credits from 2016 to 2020, which netted the Kingdom over $11 million.

Ministry of Environment spokesman Neth Pheaktra said on February 7 that it was a “source of pride” that Cambodia had succeeded in selling credits in the global voluntary carbon market.

The proceeds from the previous sale have been directed toward the conservation of natural resources and local community development, he noted.

He also suggested that the sale of carbon credits has benefitted communities that were involved in the protection and conservation of natural resources, particularly by providing them with new sources of work through creating new jobs in the ecotourism industry.