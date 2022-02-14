Indonesia on major defense spending spree

The DSCA notified the US Congress of the possible sale on Thursday. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a binding contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

An Indonesian Defense Ministry spokesperson confirmed the latest update from Washington but added that the purchase was still in the “exploratory” stage.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto told lawmakers early last year that his office was interested in procuring both Rafale jets from France and F-15s from the US.

Military analyst Connie Rahakundini Bakrie said that while the purchase of the Rafales from France has been finalized, Prabowo still needs to explain to the public about the high cost of procuring advanced military equipment at this time.

She said the ministry owed it to the people to explain how the government would be paying for up to 78 new fighter jets from France and the US.

“Prabowo must explain why he chose these jet planes, what the interoperability will be like, as well as what maintenance, repair and operational components must be built around them, alongside the logistics system. Shopping is easy, and even though this will be paid for with foreign loans, it is still coming out of taxpayers’ money,” she said.