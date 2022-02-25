Blinken say he's 'convinced' Putin will try to overthrow Ukrainian government

Blinken said it was also a possibility that Putin could move beyond Ukraine and invade a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) country.
"One of the things that Vladimir Putin has done, starting back in 2014 when they first went into Ukraine, seizing Crimea, seizing a part of eastern Ukraine, is to totally alienate the Ukrainian
people from Russia. Before 2014, actually, Russia was pretty popular in Ukraine. It had a 70% favourability rating. Right now, it’s exactly the opposite – more than the opposite; 90% of Ukrainians
now, if I can use the word, ‘detest’ Russia and certainly detest President Putin. My prediction would be that one way or another, they will strongly resist any effort to take away their sovereignty, take away their independence, take away their government."Blinken said
The U.S. foreign minister made the comments in an interview on ABC World News Tonight.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Reuters
Putin says Russia is carrying out "a special military operation" to stop the Ukrainian government from committing genocide against its people - an accusation the West calls baseless.
Published : February 25, 2022
