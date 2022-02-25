Tue, March 08, 2022

Blinken say he's 'convinced' Putin will try to overthrow Ukrainian government

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 24 he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to overthrow the Ukrainian government, which he regards as a puppet of the United States.

Blinken said it was also a possibility that Putin could move beyond Ukraine and invade a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) country.

"One of the things that Vladimir Putin has done, starting back in 2014 when they first went into Ukraine, seizing Crimea, seizing a part of eastern Ukraine, is to totally alienate the Ukrainian 
people from Russia. Before 2014, actually, Russia was pretty popular in Ukraine. It had a 70% favourability rating. Right now, it’s exactly the opposite – more than the opposite; 90% of Ukrainians
 now, if I can use the word, ‘detest’ Russia and certainly detest President Putin. My prediction would be that one way or another, they will strongly resist any effort to take away their sovereignty, take away their independence, take away their government."Blinken said

The U.S. foreign minister made the comments in an interview on ABC World News Tonight.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Reuters

Putin says Russia is carrying out "a special military operation" to stop the Ukrainian government from committing genocide against its people - an accusation the West calls baseless.

