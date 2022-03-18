[Cambodia] Visa on arrival back, no Covid tests

The Ministry of Health on March 17 announced that fully vaccinated inbound passengers will no longer be required to show a PCR test result proving that they are negative for the coronavirus 72 hours prior to their arrival in Cambodia.

According to the notice signed by health minister Mam Bun Heng, inbound passengers are also exempted from Covid-19 rapid antigen tests upon arrival although they are “encouraged” to do so on their own.

The notice said that visa on arrival for passengers arriving by land, air and waterway has now resumed.

All passengers are required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination upon arrival and those who have not been fully vaccinated are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine as designated by the health ministry or relevant authories.

The exemptions apparently come as the Covid-19 situation in Cambodia has been largely brought under control, with cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant remaining below 200 over the past week.

As the restrictions are eased, Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed to the public to continue adhering to the preventive measure of three dos and three dont’s.

Speaking at the inauguration of SOS Children’s Village in Prey Veng province on March 17, Hun Sen said: “Passengers from any country are not required to get a visa. They can apply for visa on arrival. This is the request of our tourism minister. Previously, before they arrived in Cambodia, they needed to get a visa, but now we will resume visa on arrival.”