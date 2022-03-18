Pets left behind as many flee Hong Kong over COVID rules

She had been planning the logistics of the move for more than a year, including making arrangements for the dog, but was hit at the start of the year by sudden flight restrictions between Hong Kong and Australia, when Qantas suspended pet transfers.

“She’s a member of our family... And so this dog, we will fight to the end of the earth to get her here”, McLennan said about Remi as she choked up in tears.

There are no official figures on how many pets are being abandoned. The number of government-issued animal health certificates, a document needed for pets to travel but not always given out for that reason, surged to almost 9,000 in 2021 from about 3,700 in 2020. About 1,500 such certificates have already been issued in the first two months of this year, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said.

The department did not comment on what may have caused the spike.

Hong Kong has a net outflow of around 40,000 people so far in March, compared with more than 71,000 in February, the most in a month since the beginning of the pandemic, government data show. It is not known how many intend to return.