Stocks soar as trade resumes at Moscow Exchange after month-long break

Shares in mining giant Nornickel were also performing well, up 23% GMKN.MM.

With most of the European airspace closed to Russian planes, flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM plunged around 20% at one point before recovering somewhat to be down 5%.

Sanctioned lender VTB VTBR.MM opened in the red but soon recovered to add 1% on the day. Major lender Sberbank SBER.MM gained 19% on the day.

The Russian rouble extended recovery gains early on Thursday.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 96.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX, extending overnight gains driven by President Vladimir Putin saying Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles.

Against the euro, the rouble was 1.9% higher at 106 EURRUBTN=MCX, still far away from levels of around 90 seen before Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine.