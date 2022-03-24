Sun, April 03, 2022

international

Stocks soar as trade resumes at Moscow Exchange after month-long break

Moscow Exchange on Thursday (March 24) partially resumed trading of stocks halted days after the Russian troops began what is officially called “a special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Volatility soared as Moscow Exchange with the benchmark MOEX stock index climbing 11% on the day to 2,742.2.IMOEX.

Shares in gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM jumped around 20% in early trade, while oil majors Rosneft ROSN.MM and Lukoil LKOH.MM were both up 19% as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hovered near $121 per barrel.

Shares in mining giant Nornickel were also performing well, up 23% GMKN.MM.

With most of the European airspace closed to Russian planes, flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM plunged around 20% at one point before recovering somewhat to be down 5%.

Sanctioned lender VTB VTBR.MM opened in the red but soon recovered to add 1% on the day. Major lender Sberbank SBER.MM gained 19% on the day.

The Russian rouble extended recovery gains early on Thursday.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 96.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX, extending overnight gains driven by President Vladimir Putin saying Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles.

Against the euro, the rouble was 1.9% higher at 106 EURRUBTN=MCX, still far away from levels of around 90 seen before Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Related News

Published : March 24, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Yoon's office works out initial budget for presidential office relocation

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Fuel shortages fears trigger panic buying in Nepal

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.