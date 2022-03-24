Stocks soar as trade resumes at Moscow Exchange after month-long break

Volatility soared as Moscow Exchange with the benchmark MOEX stock index climbing 11% on the day to 2,742.2.IMOEX.
Shares in gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM jumped around 20% in early trade, while oil majors Rosneft ROSN.MM and Lukoil LKOH.MM were both up 19% as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hovered near $121 per barrel.
Shares in mining giant Nornickel were also performing well, up 23% GMKN.MM.
With most of the European airspace closed to Russian planes, flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM plunged around 20% at one point before recovering somewhat to be down 5%.
Sanctioned lender VTB VTBR.MM opened in the red but soon recovered to add 1% on the day. Major lender Sberbank SBER.MM gained 19% on the day.
The Russian rouble extended recovery gains early on Thursday.
At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 96.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX, extending overnight gains driven by President Vladimir Putin saying Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles.
Against the euro, the rouble was 1.9% higher at 106 EURRUBTN=MCX, still far away from levels of around 90 seen before Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Published : March 24, 2022
By : Reuters
