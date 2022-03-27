US, Canada, UK impose further sanctions on 3 senior Myanmar military officers, LID-66, 7 individuals, 7 entities

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated Myanmar business leaders Aung Hlaing Oo, Naing Htut Aung, and Sit Taing Aung, as well as Commander of the Nay Pyi Taw Command Major General Zaw Hein and Commander of the Central Command Major General Ko Ko Oo.
OFAC has also designated the 66th Light Infantry Division, Myanmar Chemical & Machinery Company Limited (MC&M), International Gateways Groups of Company Limited (IGG), Htoo Group of Companies (Htoo Group), and the Asian Green Development Bank (AGDB).
With these designations, the United States government has sanctioned 27 entities and 70 individuals.
“We have taken these actions today in response to the Myanmar military’s escalating violence, to show our strong support for the people of Myanmar, and to promote accountability in connection with the coup and the violence perpetrated by the military. We will continue to impose costs on the military and those who support it until it ceases the violence and restores Myanmar’s path to democracy,” said Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State.
The UK embassy in Yangon’s statement also said working in coordination with the US and Canada, the UK has designated two individuals and three companies who have been instrumental in supplying the military with weapons and equipment.
Travel bans and asset freezes will be applied to arms dealers Dr Aung Moe Myint and Aung Hlaing Oo. Moreover, Dynasty International Company Ltd, Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company Ltd, and Miya Win International Ltd will be subject to asset freezes.
The UK is also applying sanctions against the recently appointed Head of Air Force General Htun Aung.
The UK has also strongly condemned countries including Russia and Belarus who continue to facilitate the flow of arms to the military, the statement pointed out.
In the Canadian government’s statement, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Canada is imposing targeted sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Myanmar) Regulations against individuals and entities responsible for procuring and supplying arms and military equipment to the military in Myanmar, as well as the Commander of the Air Force. The move was made in coordination with the UK and the US, but lists of individuals were not made.
Despite repeated calls to cease violence, to release all of those unjustly detained and to allow immediate unrestricted humanitarian access, the military has continued to commit gross human rights violations and inflict terror against its own people with complete impunity and disregard for their suffering, the Canadian minister said.
Canada strongly condemns the bombardment of populated areas with air strikes and heavy weapons and the detention, torture and mass killing of civilians, all of which has deepened the humanitarian crisis.
Canada reiterates its call and urges all countries to halt all operational support and to cease the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons, munitions, military equipment and material, dual-use equipment, and technical assistance to the Myanmar armed and security forces and their representatives to prevent further atrocities.
Published : March 27, 2022
By : Eleven Media
