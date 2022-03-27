US, Canada, UK impose further sanctions on 3 senior Myanmar military officers, LID-66, 7 individuals, 7 entities

Travel bans and asset freezes will be applied to arms dealers Dr Aung Moe Myint and Aung Hlaing Oo. Moreover, Dynasty International Company Ltd, Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company Ltd, and Miya Win International Ltd will be subject to asset freezes.

The UK is also applying sanctions against the recently appointed Head of Air Force General Htun Aung.

The UK has also strongly condemned countries including Russia and Belarus who continue to facilitate the flow of arms to the military, the statement pointed out.

In the Canadian government’s statement, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Canada is imposing targeted sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Myanmar) Regulations against individuals and entities responsible for procuring and supplying arms and military equipment to the military in Myanmar, as well as the Commander of the Air Force. The move was made in coordination with the UK and the US, but lists of individuals were not made.

Despite repeated calls to cease violence, to release all of those unjustly detained and to allow immediate unrestricted humanitarian access, the military has continued to commit gross human rights violations and inflict terror against its own people with complete impunity and disregard for their suffering, the Canadian minister said.

Canada strongly condemns the bombardment of populated areas with air strikes and heavy weapons and the detention, torture and mass killing of civilians, all of which has deepened the humanitarian crisis.

Canada reiterates its call and urges all countries to halt all operational support and to cease the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons, munitions, military equipment and material, dual-use equipment, and technical assistance to the Myanmar armed and security forces and their representatives to prevent further atrocities.

