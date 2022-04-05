Mon, April 11, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 5 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Lockdown China
Shanghai lockdown continues 


China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014174

Climate Change
'Now or never': World has climate solutions but must act fast to avoid overheating, says UN panel 

Straits Times (Singapore)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014175

Populism India
Populist sops could take states to path of Sri Lanka: Bureaucrats to PM 

The Statesman (India)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014176


Tensions S Korea-Japan
Yoon faces familiar dilemma over restoring Japan relations 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014177


Politics Japan
COVID, Russia behind Kishida Cabinet’s high approval rating 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014178

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 05, 2022

Panasonic to open smart town soon

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery

Published : Apr 11, 2022

