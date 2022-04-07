Mon, April 11, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 7 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Foreign affairs South Korea
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland

- The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014260

Reopening Vietnam
Karaoke, bars, massage venues in Hà Nội to reopen
- Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014261

Inventions China
China files more patents in Europe than ever before
- China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014262

Education Japan 
Implementing easy-to-understand Japanese to promote inclusivity
- Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014263

Airline reopening Myanmar 
MAI plans special flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Guangzhou, Kolkata and Delhi in April
- Eleven Media (Myanmar)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014264

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

