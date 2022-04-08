Tue, April 12, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 8 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Myanmar Crisis
Unknown gunman shots Central Bank Vice-Governor Daw Than Than Swe

Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014307


Tibet China
Can't banish China from Tibet, need to learn peaceful coexistence: Dalai Lama 

The Statesman (India)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014308


Himalaya
All-Black team set to climb Everest  

Kathmandu Post (Nepal)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014309


Tensions Russia-Japan
Russian military becoming more active in Japan’s vicinity 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014310


South China Sea
Vietnam asks China to cease militarization in South China Sea, reasserts sovereignty over islands 

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014311

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : April 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

New variant causes concern over potential spread in Japan

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

Published : Apr 12, 2022

NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Latest News

Covid expenses – not tourism fee – stopping people visiting Thailand

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

Published : Apr 12, 2022

SET Index predicted to dip on Tuesday ahead of Fed rate hike

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Baht opens lower on Tuesday amid foreign outflows

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.