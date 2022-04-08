The latest news on what's happening in the region

Myanmar Crisis
Unknown gunman shots Central Bank Vice-Governor Daw Than Than Swe
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014307
Tibet China
Can't banish China from Tibet, need to learn peaceful coexistence: Dalai Lama
The Statesman (India)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014308
Himalaya
All-Black team set to climb Everest
Kathmandu Post (Nepal)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014309
Tensions Russia-Japan
Russian military becoming more active in Japan’s vicinity
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014310
South China Sea
Vietnam asks China to cease militarization in South China Sea, reasserts sovereignty over islands
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014311
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : April 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
