The latest news on what's happening in the region

Economy Laos
Govt bodies urged to regulate fuel prices, exchange rates
Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014518
Economy South Asia
South Asia to see slower economic growth as the war in Ukraine impedes recovery: World Bank
DAWN ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014516
Tech S Korea
SK Telecom buys stake in 3D motion graphics firm in metaverse push
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014520
EV China
Tesla's China factory sells over 180,000 cars in Q1
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014519
Economy Singapore
Singapore GDP growth moderates to 3.4% in Q1: Flash data
The Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014517
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : April 14, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022
Published : Apr 20, 2022