Wed, April 20, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what's hot in the region on April 14 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

Economy Laos
Govt bodies urged to regulate fuel prices, exchange rates
 
Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014518

Economy South Asia
South Asia to see slower economic growth as the war in Ukraine impedes recovery: World Bank

DAWN ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014516

Tech S Korea
SK Telecom buys stake in 3D motion graphics firm in metaverse push 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014520


EV China
Tesla's China factory sells over 180,000 cars in Q1 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014519


Economy Singapore 
Singapore GDP growth moderates to 3.4% in Q1: Flash data
 
The Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014517

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Nation Thailnad
