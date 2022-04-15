The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, April 20, 2022

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 15 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Economy Sri Lanka-India
India to up aid to Sri Lanka by $2 billion more: Report 

The Daily Star ( ‎Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014552


Corruption Vietnam
Deputy foreign minister arrested in bribery case involving repatriation flights 

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014554

AI S Korea
AI robots are deployed to fill a void in senior care. But can they? 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014553

Human rights Philippines
'Significant' human rights abuses were committed by and for PH gov't, says US State Dep't  

Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014555

Economy China
PBOC to deploy tools to support the real economy 
 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014556

 


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Nation Thailnad
