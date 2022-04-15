The latest news on what's happening in the region

Economy Sri Lanka-India
India to up aid to Sri Lanka by $2 billion more: Report
The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014552
Corruption Vietnam
Deputy foreign minister arrested in bribery case involving repatriation flights
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014554
AI S Korea
AI robots are deployed to fill a void in senior care. But can they?
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014553
Human rights Philippines
'Significant' human rights abuses were committed by and for PH gov't, says US State Dep't
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014555
Economy China
PBOC to deploy tools to support the real economy
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014556
