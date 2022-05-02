The latest news on what's happening in the region

Sat, May 21, 2022

international

Check out what's hot in the region on May 2 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

S. Korea-Norway
S. Korea, Norway begin defense industry cooperation talks in Seoul 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015137

EV Japan
Toyota unveils 1st exclusively electric model under Lexus brand 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015138

Crisis Sri Lanka
President agrees to form interim government with new PM, cabinet: Sirisena 

The Island ( Sri Lanka )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015134

Economy China
China has confidence, capabilities to achieve 2022 economic goals: Official 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015136
 
Diplomacy Japan-Vietnam
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold talks, pledging further cooperation in defence-security, post-COVID recovery

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015135
 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Marcos Jr. to ask SC to junk DQ petitions

Published : May 21, 2022

Biden begins three-day visit to Korea, starting with Samsung tour

Published : May 21, 2022

Japan's health minister: Masks not needed outdoors, if you keep quiet

Published : May 21, 2022

About 1 in 3 young people in Singapore has mental health symptoms: Study

Published : May 21, 2022

Shanghai to resume public transportation

Published : May 21, 2022

Published : May 02, 2022

