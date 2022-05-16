Japan partners with UK to develop successor for F-2 fighter jet

The two governments are in the final coordination stage of the project, in which key components for the new fighter jet will be jointly developed British defence and aerospace firm BAE Systems, according to multiple government sources.

The engine will be developed jointly with Britain’s Rolls-Royce. US defence contractor Lockheed Martin will also take a limited role.

Tokyo will decide on the overall aspects of the project by the end of the year, the sources said.

The government intends to introduce the fighter jet in the mid-2030s when the F-2 jet will be phased out of service. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will play the lead role in designing the fuselage and developing the systems.

Regarding the engine, the Japanese and UK defence ministries have already reached an agreement to conduct empirical research ahead of joint development by major Japanese heavy machinery manufacturers IHI Corp and Rolls-Royce.

The two ministries will begin talks soon on the specific components for which BAE will be responsible, such as missile systems.

Britain is currently proceeding with the development of its next fighter jet, the Tempest, with the involvement of BAE. With the overlap of the development of the next-generation fighter jets, the countries are expected to pursue streamlining of common areas.