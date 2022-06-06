China’s ban on Japanese foods used as 'bargaining chip'

While Beijing seems to use the easing of the measures as a diplomatic bargaining chip, the manoeuvre may impact talks on China becoming a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Fine quality recognised

“I understand that Japan has strict quality controls,” said a 50-year-old clerk at a Japanese foods store in central Beijing. “I’m no longer concerned about [the impact of] the nuclear accident.”

While the store offers marine products, rice and sake from Japan, it does not sell Japan-grown fruit or vegetables, despite their popularity among Chinese consumers who value their high quality.

A 46-year-old food importer in Dalian, Liaoning Province, said: “Chinese people who have visited Japan recognise that Japanese fruit is sweet and fine in quality.”

Beijing initially slapped restrictions on foods produced in Tokyo, Fukushima, and eight other prefectures. But measures were later introduced for other prefectures, too, including constraints on the import of fruit, vegetables, dairy products and tea leaves, among other items.

When screening food imports for radioactive materials, China looks at strontium levels rather than caesium, whereas most other countries screen for caesium. Beijing refuses to budge on this stance. It takes about two weeks to determine radioactive strontium levels in food items, during which time perishable foods will begin to deteriorate, leading to a higher number of items being subject to import restrictions.