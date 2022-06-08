Aust PM’s surprise G20 vow, visa promise a boon to Indonesia – and Jokowi

Albanese knew very well how to win his host’s heart during their first bilateral meeting, which took place at Bogor Palace on Monday.

These goodwill gestures from the newly elected Australian prime minister will help build a new phase in the two neighbours’ relationship. Even when Australia was ruled by the Conservative Party, Indonesia maintained good ties despite elements of distrust. Traditionally though, Indonesia feels more comfortable dealing with a Labor government, now headed by Albanese.

Albanese’s visa pledge comes as good news for many Indonesians, among whom Australia is one of the most popular destinations for travel, education and business.

More importantly, the Australian premier’s confirmed G20 summit attendance is a diplomatic coup for Jokowi. Getting all G20 leaders to attend the summit is his top priority, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could kill this ambition.

Some G20 leaders have threatened to boycott the Bali summit in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As the host, Jokowi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin, and surprisingly, Albanese assured Jokowi of his participation in the event, whether Putin attends or not.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted the prime minister as saying that he would attend the summit “because the work of the G20 is critical at this time of global economic uncertainty”.

“I will work closely with President Widodo to help deliver a successful summit,” added Albanese in contrast to his predecessor, Scott Morrison, who had fallen in line with United States President Joe Biden’s call to exclude Russia from the annual summit.