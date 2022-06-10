Queen Elizabeth becomes worlds second longest ruling monarch

King Bhumibol Adulyadej ruled over Thailand from 1946 and to this day, holds the title of the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history.

During King Adulyadej's reign, the Thai royal family welcomed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their five-day state visit to Thailand in 1996, where Queen Sirikit of Thailand hosted a state banquet in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

To commemorate King Adulyadej's 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne in 2016, Queen Elizabeth sent a message to congratulate the king, saying: "the relationship between our two countries, which has lasted over 400 years, (and) has become even stronger during Your Majesty’s reign."

The 96-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning and currently the world's oldest monarch, became queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father King George VI. She was crowned on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey, the first coronation to be televised.