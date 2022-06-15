The latest news on what's happening in the region

Marketing China
Former English teacher an online sales sensation
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016660
Auto Vietnam
Automaker VinFast to open more than 50 stores in Europe
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016673
Transport Laos
Shipment of Thai goods to China to be expedited, dry port developer tells Thai authorities
Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016666
Entetain’t S.Korea
'Squid Game' to return for 2nd season
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/life/40016658
Military India
Centre announces radical scheme to make armed forces attractive
The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016664
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : June 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022