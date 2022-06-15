The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, June 29, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 15 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Marketing China
Former English teacher an online sales sensation

China Daily
Auto Vietnam
Automaker VinFast to open more than 50 stores in Europe

Vietnam News
Transport Laos
Shipment of Thai goods to China to be expedited, dry port developer tells Thai authorities 

Vientiane Times
Entetain’t S.Korea
'Squid Game' to return for 2nd season 

Korea Herald
Military India 
Centre announces radical scheme to make armed forces attractive 

The Statesman ( India )
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

H.E. Mr Varawut expresses the strong position at the Ocean Conference

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50

UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

