Malaysian influencers causing many to hoard meds, leading to shortage

A pharmacist in Hulu Kelang who wishes to remain anonymous said viral videos on social media had caused an increase in demand for certain brands of paracetamol.

“Before this, some brands were selling slow, but when influencers promoted certain brands on TikTok, it was sold out,” she said.

All Day Pharmacy’s Leow Fui Woon shared the same concern, adding that some buyers would insist on buying a particular brand as promoted by these influencers.

“Some customers blindly follow and ask for a certain type of medicine that these influencers claim can treat Covid-19.

“They buy just to keep, some even panic buy. When asked for whom the medicines are for and how young the patient is, they said they’re only buying to stock up,” she said, adding that the market has enough supplies of cough syrup, as long as customers don’t insist on a particular brand.

The buyers, Leow added, also refused to listen to pharmacists’ explanations and insisted on following the influencers’ recommendations.