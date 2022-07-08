South Korea redirects $2.8bn to semiconductor training

The revamped education plans were put forward “in consideration of the changing education environment”.

The extra budget will be used to strengthen research and training at universities, offer lifelong education and support universities outside of Seoul, the Education Ministry said, adding that nurturing future talent for the semiconductor industry is one of the main tasks of the reform.

South Korea has been rushing to step up efforts to nurture next-generation talent for the semiconductor industry after President Yoon Suk-yeol called for special measures to boost the industry last month.

The 3.6 trillion won that is to be redistributed for nurturing semiconductor experts is part of a 68.9 trillion won budget for early childhood, elementary and secondary education. Another 12.2 trillion won has been designated for higher and lifelong education in 2022.

“The level of investment for higher education is relatively low compared to the OECD average,” an official from the ministry said. “We should put much more resources into higher education to strengthen the nation’s competitiveness.”

The reallocated funds will also be used “to ease the limit on the university student quota for departments related to high-tech fields” in response to Yoon’s earlier remarks that the quota made it difficult for institutions to train a sufficient number of graduates in the semiconductor industry.