Laos opens Bokeo international airport road for Golden Triangle zone

The construction cost of over US$50 million and was funded by the Dok Ngiew Kham Group.

The road is now the main thoroughfare connecting the provincial capital to the airport.

As well as providing a fast and convenient connection to the airport, the road will facilitate operations in the economic zone, in terms of investment, business and infrastructure, as well as the overall development of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

The road has streetlights down the centre, while the planting of trees and shrubs will make it one of the most attractive roads in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, construction of an additional international airport in Bokeo’s Tonpheung district is now 75 per cent complete, with the facility expected to open for domestic use by the end of this year and for international travel soon afterwards.

The new airport is being built to handle an anticipated surge in the number of tourists visiting the area, especially people travelling to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, which features hotels and casino attractions.

The new airport is located close to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone and covers 300 hectares. It will be the second airport in Bokeo province, in addition to the existing airport located in Huayxai district, the provincial capital.

This airport is being enlarged to meet the growing demand for air travel in the region.

Vientiane Times

Asia News Network