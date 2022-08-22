Are we losing our appetite for food delivery apps?

Small restaurant owners got access to a much wider pool of customers. People got jobs as delivery riders. Delivery start-ups were the darlings of the capital markets, receiving massive investment.

But after a decade of living with food-delivery apps, South Koreans are starting to question whether they have made us happier.

Kim Seung-june, 32, said doubts were roused by his recent experience.

Preparing for a housewarming party, he browsed the Baedal Minjok app for fried chicken and bossam, a Korean pork dish. The two dishes from two different restaurants had a combined price of 50,000 won (1,380 baht), but the delivery charges accounted for almost a quarter of that – 10,000 won.

“I ended up picking up the food from restaurants myself. I knew the delivery fee was soaring, but this was too much,” he said.

Surveys indicate Korean customers are losing their appetite for food delivery for this and other reasons.

A poll by the Seoul Institute in March found that 52 per cent of Seoul citizens who did not use delivery services in the first quarter of this year cited rising food and delivery costs.

The average cost for food delivery in Seoul in May rose about 12 per cent from March, said the National Council of Consumer Organisations. The cost of delivering a meal for a single person shot up by more than 40 per cent.

Restaurant owners are also complaining about the rise in fees they pay on orders received via delivery platforms.