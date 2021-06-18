Metroid Dread revives the series prevalent sense of foreboding

The gameplay and atmosphere of "Metroid Dread" sets its mood in the same way the first game's title dropped in 1986 with its foreboding title screen music. Samus Aran may be gaming's first heroine, but the heroics give away to chilling unease. "Metroid" has always been about a lone woman, lost in the dark expanse of space and its unknown horrors. The series has always been a story about dread.

There's a lot riding on the game, scheduled for release this October. It needs to serve a longtime, starving fan base who hasn't seen a new original story in the series in 14 years. It needs to introduce the "Metroid" world to the generation or two who grew up without it. And another challenge: The series was so influential it helped spawn several excellent games that have modernized the "Metroid" formula and raised the bar, titles like "Hollow Knight" and "Ori and the Blind Forest."

But longtime "Metroid" director and "Dread" producer Yoshio Sakamoto told The Washington Post he's confident people will be bowled over right from the introduction.

"Once you see the opening, you'll have everything you need to know about the game," Sakamoto said through a interpreter. "It is really better than I imagined those 15 years ago when I had the idea for this and see it realized, it's made me really, really satisfied."

"Metroid" in 1986 created an entire genre of games copying its template: Large maps navigated by the tools you find during intense exploration, submerged in atmospheric, environmental storytelling. It was a game so big at the time, you needed to write down passwords to reload your progress, since the game predated "save state" technology. You could easily trace "Dark Souls" back to "Metroid," with its carefully placed items, locked areas and deliberate backtracking.