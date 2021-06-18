Japan to end Tokyo virus emergency about a month before Olympics

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that Japan would act quickly to tackle any new infection surges as the country prepares for the July 23 start of the games. Apart from Tokyo and Osaka, Suga said the emergency will end the same day for seven other regions. The government will retain focused restrictions on seven regions including the capital through July 11, he said.

The Olympics, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus, appear to be on track, even though surveys show large numbers of the Japanese public want to call off or delay the global sports spectacle out of fears it could become a superspreader event.

But the states of emergency have taken their toll and hurt consumption. Economists expect a rebound in the current quarter to be modest at best. The measures currently in place cover about 50% of the output of the world's third-largest economy.

Olympic organizers are set to make a decision later this month on whether to allow spectators. The government is backing a 10,000-person limit on public events, which could be applied to the Olympics, and Suga has said he would like to see fans in the stands for the games.

Virus management is crucial for Suga, who faces a party leadership election in September and must hold a general election by the end of October. While none of the opposition parties has enough backing to topple his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, any major stumbles with public health related to the Olympics could prompt the LDP to replace Suga as premier.