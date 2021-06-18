Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Japan to end Tokyo virus emergency about a month before Olympics

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Japan to end Tokyo virus emergency ...

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and other areas on June 20 as planned, about a month before the country is due to host the Summer Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that Japan would act quickly to tackle any new infection surges as the country prepares for the July 23 start of the games. Apart from Tokyo and Osaka, Suga said the emergency will end the same day for seven other regions. The government will retain focused restrictions on seven regions including the capital through July 11, he said.

The Olympics, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus, appear to be on track, even though surveys show large numbers of the Japanese public want to call off or delay the global sports spectacle out of fears it could become a superspreader event.

But the states of emergency have taken their toll and hurt consumption. Economists expect a rebound in the current quarter to be modest at best. The measures currently in place cover about 50% of the output of the world's third-largest economy.

Olympic organizers are set to make a decision later this month on whether to allow spectators. The government is backing a 10,000-person limit on public events, which could be applied to the Olympics, and Suga has said he would like to see fans in the stands for the games.

Virus management is crucial for Suga, who faces a party leadership election in September and must hold a general election by the end of October. While none of the opposition parties has enough backing to topple his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, any major stumbles with public health related to the Olympics could prompt the LDP to replace Suga as premier.

The latest state of emergency for Tokyo started in late April and was the third for the capital during the pandemic. Infection numbers have fallen in Tokyo from 1,027 on April 29 to a seven-day average of 386 new cases daily as of Thursday.

But cases have ticked up slightly in Tokyo for the past two days compared with a week earlier. A disease modeling report presented to government officials this month indicated the number of people ill with Covid-19 could increase in the coming weeks, peaking when the Olympics are under way.

Japan's vaccination rollout, which has accelerated in recent weeks, still ranks among the slowest for a developed country. While Suga said the vaccination of elderly people will be complete by the end of July, most of the population won't be fully inoculated before the Olympics opening ceremony.

Under the current emergency, bars and restaurants are banned from serving alcohol, and must close by 8 p.m., and individuals are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

 

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said earlier that under the focused measures, eateries would be allowed to serve alcohol until 7 p.m. if certain conditions are met, although local governments may impose their own restrictions.

Published : June 17, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Isabel Reynolds, Go Onomitsu

Related News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in athletes village

Published : July 17, 2021

Messi close to agreeing new Barcelona deal: reports

Published : July 16, 2021

A Steam portable device promises your entire PC gaming library in a handheld

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.