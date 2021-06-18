Van Gogh spectacle aims to move New Yorkers

As attendees shifted on their feet, glancing at frozen images of a Van Gogh painting that was supposed to be dancing with cinematic life on walls 24 feet high, a staff member walked onto the floor to offer apologies.

"This is a perfect opportunity to check out our retail space," he announced, as some people indeed wandered into the immense souvenir shop, filled with Van Gogh socks and Van Gogh key rings and Van Gogh umbrellas and Van Gogh eyeglass cases and Van Gogh sun hats and Van Gogh whiskey flasks and Van Gogh dog bowls.

The glitchy first night - power problems, a producer explained to disappointed guests, sent home with a rain check - was corrected by the following evening. But it seemed an unintended metaphor for the risks in this unabashedly commercial venture, equal parts art installation, self-guided theater and tourist attraction: Does the craze for paintings-in-motion, which began in Europe and is now spreading across North America, have the electricity to sustain itself for the long term?

The New York opening of "Immersive Van Gogh" may be the ultimate test. Productions of this exhibition have already opened in Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco. And they are not to be confused with competing entries popping up in this suddenly and bizarrely crowded niche, like "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," which is scheduled to start in D.C. this summer. Or "Beyond Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience" in Miami.

New York's installation, which officially opened June 11 at Pier 36, is the largest version of "Immersive Van Gogh" so far: three times bigger than the one that Toronto-based producer Corey Ross and his partners unveiled in Chicago four months ago. Spread over three huge galleries, the production's centerpiece is a 35-minute film loop by video scenographer Massimiliano Siccardi, who creates video for choreographers, arts festivals and galas. His film - conveyed here by more than 150 projectors - incorporates 40 of Vincent Van Gogh's explosively colorful postimpressionist works. With a team of 30 in his studio in Italy, he has animated the paintings: streaks of steam waft in "The Potato Eaters," flowers bloom in "Almond Blossoms" and of course celestial objects pulsate radiantly in "Starry Night."

"What I want to do is simulate an emotion in the people," Siccardi said, with the help of an interpreter, by phone from Rome. "When I see a painting, I see it as moving. Then I want people to feel the same feelings that I am having."