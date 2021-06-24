Chula Opens Gender Health Clinic to Serve the Transgender Community

“The establishment of a Gender Health Clinic is meant to provide medical services specifically for transgender patients who previously could find no specialized clinics in this field. Patients use hormones, self-inject hormones, or take birth control pills haphazardly or wrongly do what their friends do. Some people go to underground clinics and are not treated by specialists which is even more dangerous,” Associate Professor Krasian Panyakhamlert, M.D., Head of Gender Medicine and Menopause, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University and founder of Gender Health Clinic elaborated about the rationale behind the Clinic which provides safe and standardized healthcare under the supervision of the Faculty of Medicine’s professors who are experienced and specialized in various fields, e.g. gender reassignment surgery, Integrative Adolescent Health Clinic.

Personalized service for various needs

Transgender people have different and diverse needs. Consulting physicians must therefore focus on giving personalized services.

Dr. Thanapob Bampenkiatkul, MD. Special Lecturer in Gender Medicine and Menopause, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Faculty of Medicine, and a specialist at the Gender Health Clinic explained that “consultation depends on the way an individual patient wants to change his/her body to feel good. We provide information on the safest and most appropriate ways to become the person he/she wants to be.

For some, just to behave in the manner of their desired gender, such as cross-dressing, using pronouns, breast compression, or augmentation, can make them satisfied and happy without having to undergo hormone replacement therapy or sex reassignment surgery. Some may be content with just getting hormone pills without sex reassignment surgery. Even among patients who undergo sex reassignment surgery, they are satisfied with different things too.

The danger of hormone replacement

Hormone replacement therapy for a sex change is a popular method used by transgender people to transform their physique into their desired gender. Many people use it without consulting a doctor because they are unaware of the danger, especially from birth control pills. Using the wrong types and/or doses can adversely affect the cardiovascular system, one of the most common causes of death among transgenders.

Amarin Suwan, M.D., a lecturer of Gender Medicine and Menopause, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Faculty of Medicine, and a specialist at the Gender Health Clinic, opined that “every person’s body is different and requires different drugs/doses to suit the body. Some people are better suited for pills taken orally, while others are better with topical drugs, or they may get the same drug but at different dosages, which the doctor will recommend the best.”

Most importantly, hormone replacement therapy is not for everyone. People with breast cancer, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease (CAD), coagulopathy, polycythemia vera, or patients with abnormal liver or lipid profiles, etc. are barred from hormone therapy.