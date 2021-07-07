Rodtang on potential Lito Adiwang Fight: Someone is going to get knocked out

Rodtang is the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and has dominated the opposition since he joined ONE Super Series in 2018. His come-forward style has enamored fans as he's rarely met a serious challenge in the ring, practically obliterating anyone he's been paired with.

Adiwang, however, feels he matches up well with the Thai star, and Rodtang agrees. "The Iron Man" believes it may even be a close fight that will end inside the distance.

"I think Lito's fighting style is similar to mine. We are both fast and explosive. His striking is quite good, to be honest. I think it's going to be an exciting fight if we face each other in the ring," Rodtang said.

"Since we both have the same striking style, and we both walk forward, if anyone makes a mistake, he's going to get knocked out for sure."

The potential fight has drawn a lot of buzz among fans of both camps. The idea of a mixed martial arts athlete crossing over to the all-striking ONE Super Series is incredibly appealing. However, Rodtang isn't ruling out a move to mixed martial arts himself.

"Whether it's Muay Thai or kickboxing, I'm always open to the idea," Rodtang said.

"If it's going to be in MMA, I would need at least a year before competing. I want to make sure I have all the necessary skills. I've trained in MMA before, but I need more training."