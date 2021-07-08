Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Hanoi SEA Games postponed as virus cases soar in region

This year’s Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi have fallen victim to surging Covid-19 cases across the region.

Thailand joined other members in voting to postpone the SEA Games – originally due from November 21-December 2 – until next year, SEA Games Federation CEO Chaiyaphak Siriwat said on Thursday. The regional Games will be moved to April or May 2022.

Ten of the 11 member countries voted for the postponement during the federation’s teleconference meeting this week, Chaiyaphak said. The Vietnamese delegation abstained, explaining it would have to talk to government officials before deciding on a rescheduled date for the Games. Vietnam has suffered record Covid-19 infections of over 1,000 cases per day this week.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

