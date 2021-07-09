Reversing course, Japan will ban all spectators from Olympic venues in and around Tokyo

Japan's patchwork of coronavirus rules can often appear confusing, and the banning of spectators for the Olympics did not bring much more coherence.

Suga asked bars and restaurants not to serve alcohol during the state of emergency - although the city's shopping streets and commuter trains are likely to remain packed during the daytime, as they have been during previous states of emergency this year.

Japanese professional baseball and soccer has also carried on all year with limited numbers of spectators inside stadiums, and will continue to do so.

The Olympics, though, has inflamed particular passions here and become a lightning rod for dissatisfaction with the government's response to the pandemic. Fears have been fueled about foreigners bringing in dangerous strains of the virus, and about huge crowds mingling and spreading infections far and wide.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said the Olympics was higher-risk than professional baseball because it involved many activities taking place at the same time, bringing many people together from around the country.

The government's own scientific advisers warned last month that allowing even limited numbers of fans would raise the risk of increased rates of coronavirus infections. Public opposition to proceeding with the Games had waned in recent weeks, but most people still believed the Olympics should be canceled, postponed or should go ahead without spectators, surveys showed.

The ban will affect all sporting events taking place in Tokyo and in the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, organizers said. That includes the vast majority of events, such as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, track-and-field athletics and swimming.

Some events held in more distant regions, including earlier rounds of the soccer, baseball and softball competitions and some indoor cycling, to be held in Miyagi, Fukushima and Shizuoka prefectures, will be subject to the 10,000-people or 50% cap.

It means Tokyo's newly rebuilt 68,000-capacity National Stadium, which was not completed in time for the 2019 Rugby World Cup as initially hoped, will be empty throughout the tournament, symbolizing the vast sums of money invested in these Olympics with little reward for the people of Japan or the country's economy.

The stadium cost around 157 billion yen ($1.4 billion) to rebuild, according to official figures. The total cost of the Games is officially estimated at $15.4 billion, but government audits suggest the real cost was twice as high. All but $6.7 billion is public money, with the International Olympic Committee contributing only about $1.5 billion.

The announcement of the spectator ban also highlights the government's failure to get its vaccination program underway early enough to allow the Games to take place safely with fans.

The pace of vaccinations has picked up significantly in recent weeks, with 52.6 million doses now administered, enough to have fully vaccinated around 20% of the population.

Yet the contrast with Britain is also remarkable: England beat Denmark in a semifinal of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament in front of 67,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Japan, at fewer than 2,000 new cases a day and 800,000 in all, is a fraction of the rate in Britain, which had 32,000 new cases Wednesday.

However, the fact that most people in Japan have not been vaccinated means the infections here are proportionately more dangerous, and the daily death toll in Japan, averaging around 20 a day over the past week, is roughly comparable to Britain's.