Workers looking to return to offices as homeworking fatigue grows: JLL survey

Employees are seeking more balance in their work patterns, with the office re-emerging as the primary place of work post-pandemic, as home-working fatigue grows and productivity levels decline, according to JLL’s latest Worker Preference Barometer out on Tuesday.

A survey of 1,500 respondents across the Asia Pacific reveals that appetite for working in the office post-pandemic has grown to three days a week, compared to only two days in a similar survey JLL conducted last year.

The data indicates that 68 per cent of respondents wish to work in a hybrid model, having the flexibility to switch between the office, home and third-party locations versus 74 per cent in October 2020.

Six out of 10 believe they are more productive in the office than at home compared to 54 per cent a year ago.

“What we’re observing is that people crave the social interaction and professional work environment that the office provides,” JLL Asia Pacific CEO Anthony Couse said.

“One in two employees miss the face-to-face collaboration with colleagues, as well as access to efficient infrastructure, including good internet connectivity, ergonomic workstations and collaboration areas,” he said.