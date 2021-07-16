A Steam portable device promises your entire PC gaming library in a handheld

Reservations, which also come at a price, begin Friday for a planned December 2021 release in the U.S., Canada, Europe and United Kingdom. The form factor looks much like the old Sega Game Gear portable from the 1990s, with two touch pads on either side of the screen to mimic using a mouse.

The device comes with a 7-inch screen, the same size as Nintendo's recently announced Switch OLED Model. Valve claims Steam Deck has been optimized as a mobile device and promises an ambitious two to eight hours of battery life for continuous gameplay.

The LCD screen's resolution will be 800p, a bit sharper than the Switch's 720p in handheld mode. But it'll sport a refresh rate of 60hz, which would ensure high-performance games will run at most at 60 frames per second. It will also include haptic feedback and gyroscopic motion.

Much like the Switch, Valve said it's planning for a dock soon. In the meantime, the Steam Deck will have a USB-C port to plug in as a TV device. Valve also claims the Deck is basically a portable PC, so you can install Windows, check your email and do anything you might do with a desktop or laptop.

"We think Steam Deck gives people another way to play the games they love on a high-performance device at a great price," Valve founder Gabe Newell said in a prepared statement. "As a gamer, this is a product I've always wanted. And as a game developer, it's the mobile device I've always wanted for our partners."

Nintendo fans have been licking their wounds after rumors of a "Switch Pro" ran rampant, even if such a device has never been confirmed to exist. The Steam Deck's base model is only $50 more than the upcoming OLED Switch console. And even if Steam games won't appear in 4K resolution on the device, PC games can be scaled upward to appear sharper on lower resolution screens anyway.

And that's beyond the obvious attraction of being able to play demanding, high-powered games like "No Man's Sky" or "Final Fantasy XIV" on a portable device.