U.S. womens gymnastics alternate tests positive for coronavirus in Tokyo

Kara Eaker is the gymnast who tested positive, according to her coach and parents, who have confirmed her test result to multiple media outlets. Eaker, an 18-year-old from Grain Valley, Mo., said last month that she had been vaccinated.

"We are just incredibly thankful that we got her vaccinated, because everybody is telling us, all of the medical personnel are telling us, that that's to her benefit," Eaker's mother, Katherine, told a Kansas City television station. "And so, if I say anything to anybody, it's like, 'Take this seriously.' "

The Japanese local government for where the gymnasts trained for a few days after their arrival did not release the name of the gymnast who tested positive but said she is a teenager. The gymnast moved to a hotel to isolate, the USOPC said in a statement. One additional athlete is considered a close contact, and she is quarantining in her room, according to the local government. USA Gymnastics said in a statement that athlete is also an alternate.

The six-member squad, which is headlined by Simone Biles, has not been affected by a positive test or through contact tracing. All athletes will be tested daily, according to the health protocols for the Games. The women's gymnastics competition in Tokyo begins Sunday with the qualification round. Alternates can replace gymnasts on the team if needed before the competition begins, but the positive test takes Eaker out of consideration.

"I feel bad for her because she's trained most of her life for this," Eaker's father, Mark, said in the television interview. "And there was hope up to this point, even as an alternate. There's always hope that you might get a chance to compete, so that keeps you going. It keeps you motivated. But now that this result has come back, that hope is gone."

This is the first known coronavirus case among Team USA athletes who traveled to Tokyo for the Games, which begin later this week. The gymnast tested positive for the virus Sunday, according to USA Gymnastics. The team arrived in Japan three days prior.

"Accordingly, on Monday, the Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo."