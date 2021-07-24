Start of Thai Premier League football delayed until September

On Friday, Korawee Prissananantakul, the acting chief executive officer of Thai Premier League company, announced the suspension after discussions with other related parties. He, however, added that the season would end on May 21.

He said football teams from 13 "dark-red" provinces have been urged to find stadiums in safer provinces to serve as the home ground for September and October.

In case the pandemic situation in Thailand does not improve in the future, the organisers would hold "bubble" matches instead, Korawee added.