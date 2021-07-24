Saturday, July 24, 2021

life

Start of Thai Premier League football delayed until September

The new season of the Thai Premier League has been suspended from July 31 to September 3, due to the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand.

On Friday, Korawee Prissananantakul, the acting chief executive officer of Thai Premier League company, announced the suspension after discussions with other related parties. He, however, added that the season would end on May 21.

He said football teams from 13 "dark-red" provinces have been urged to find stadiums in safer provinces to serve as the home ground for September and October.

In case the pandemic situation in Thailand does not improve in the future, the organisers would hold "bubble" matches instead, Korawee added.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : The Nation

