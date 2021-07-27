Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

Time explained that this annual list is a “tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate”.
Time magazine solicited nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors.
In 2018 and 2019, it nominated Bangkok’s ChangChui Creative Park and the 80/20 restaurant respectively as must-visit places in the world.
Published : July 27, 2021
By : The Nation
