Tuesday, July 27, 2021

life

Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world...

Bangkok and Khao Yai National Park were among the “world’s greatest places” named by Time magazine this year.

Time explained that this annual list is a “tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate”.

Time magazine solicited nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors.

In 2018 and 2019, it nominated Bangkok’s ChangChui Creative Park and the 80/20 restaurant respectively as must-visit places in the world.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Positive antigen test ‘not enough’ to gain admission to hospital, Community Isolation

Published : July 27, 2021

Panipak offers close-up view of her Olympic gold medal

Published : July 27, 2021

Japans Osaka knocked out of Olympic womens singles tennis

Published : July 27, 2021

Isarapa upsets odds at shooting range as Thai shuttlers qualify at Olympics.

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

Xayaburi Power explains the flow rates of Mekong are affected by Tropical Storm Cempaka

Published : July 27, 2021

SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

Published : July 27, 2021

Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

Published : July 27, 2021

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.