In 9.8 seconds, a broad-shouldered, baldheaded Italian man born in Texas shocks the world

The message read: "You can do it. We are with you."

Jacobs dreamed to make the final of the men's 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. No Italian man ever had, and despite the place of his birth, Jacobs identified fully as Italian. Lamont Marcell Jacobs Sr. conceived a child in Texas with an Italian woman in the mid-1990s. When Jacobs was 6 months old, his parents separated. Jacobs has not seen his father since. He spoke with him last year for the first time.

Jacobs believes his father was watching Sunday night, when the globe fixed its gaze on a strip of brick-red vulcanized rubber inside National Stadium. Jacobs dug his spikes into the blocks on Lane 3. He sprinted faster than he ever had before. In the first Olympic 100 meters after the retirement of Usain Bolt, the only three-time Olympic gold medal winner in the 100 and the undisputed fastest man of all time, the world received a shock winner.

A 26-year-old who until this spring performed on the periphery of elite sprinting, Jacobs won the 100 meters in 9.80 seconds and earned the unofficial title of fastest man in the world. The instant reaction within track and field was that nobody could have seen Jacobs coming. Jacobs did not, either.

"No. It's incredible," he said. "My really dream is to arrive here and run a final. And we run a final, and we win a final. It's amazing. I have no words to describe this moment. I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what's happening. It's amazing. It's really incredible."

Only the most ardent track and field followers would have even heard of Jacobs. Bookmakers made him somewhere between an 8-1 and 10-1 long shot. American Fred Kerley, who won silver in a personal-best 9.84 seconds, said of the man who followed Bolt as the champion, "I really didn't know nothing about him."

Late Sunday night in Tokyo, Jacobs started to introduce himself. The timing of his surge, for him, was not a coincidence. Last year, after a childhood, adolescence and young adulthood without a father, Jacobs reached out to his namesake. They have not visited in person, but they have become long-distance correspondents. They are not close - Jacobs said he does not know what his father does for a living. The budding relationship, 2 1/2 decades overdue, has given Jacobs peace.

"I lived all my life without that," Jacobs said. "When people asked me, 'Who is your dad?' 'I don't know. I don't know.' I tried to start a new relation with him. For me, it was really important."

Before 2021, Jacobs had never run the 100 in less than 10.03 seconds, a time that would not have qualified him for the final at June's U.S. Olympic trials. By the end of Sunday night, only 10 men had run 100 meters faster than him.

"I worked really hard to arrive here in better condition," Jacobs said. "I demonstrated I was in better condition, and I win. It's amazing."

It is not Jacobs's fault that the history of track and field casts suspicion on sudden and immense improvement. The annals of the sport are littered with pop-up champions later revealed to be drug cheats. It would be unfair to accuse Jacobs. It would be incomplete not to acknowledge the context of his accomplishment. Jacobs deserves the benefit of the doubt, but his sport does not.