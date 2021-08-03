For some athletes, the Olympics arent just a chance to compete - theyre an opportunity to defect

1948 Summer Olympics in London

Marie Provaznikova coached the Czechoslovakia women's gymnastics team to victory in the 1948 London Olympics. But the glimmer of a gold medal stoked little national pride in the 57-year-old president of the International Gymnastic Federation.

The coach announced on Aug. 18, 1948, that she intended to seek asylum in the United States.

Earlier that year, the Communist Party had taken control of Czechoslovakia with Soviet support. Shortly before the London Olympics, Provaznikova led 28,000 female gymnasts in a demonstration in Prague in support of former President Edvard Benes.

The Czechoslovak Embassy said the Communist-led government in Prague had approved her decision to remain abroad, according to a New York Times article at the time. But Provaznikova said she was "a political refugee and proud of it."

She became the first person to defect at the Olympics, at least in the modern era, and a tradition was born.

When Tsimanouskaya made clear her intention to seek asylum Sunday, the Czech Republic offered to welcome her.

1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne

The 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, were held just weeks after Soviet tanks and troops crushed an uprising in Hungary. Thousands were killed and wounded, and hundreds of thousands fled the country.

The Hungarian Olympic team heard the news through the press after landing in Melbourne, according to the New Republic, and many resolved not to return to Hungary.

Tensions came to a head at the water polo semifinal between Hungary and the Soviet Union, which became known as the "Blood in the Water" episode. Fights broke out between players, and Hungarian water polo star Ervin Zador exited the pool with blood pouring from his head after a Soviet player hit him.

Dozens of Hungarian athletes defected from the Games that year, most to the United States.

Some eventually returned home, according to Sports Illustrated, even donning the Hungarian uniform again at the Olympics. But many remained in their adopted country.

Zador found himself working as a lifeguard in Oakland, Calif., for $6 an hour before eventually opening a restaurant and running a hotel. Despite the difficulties of adapting to life in a country where at first he didn't speak the language, Zador said before his death in 2012 that "there hasn't been a moment I've regretted it," Sports Illustrated reported.

1972 in Munich and '76 in Montreal

The wave of defections by athletes from the Soviet Union and allied states continued during the 1970s. More than 100 athletes may have defected at the Munich games in 1972, according to the Associated Press, though little is known about them and the exact number is still disputed.

"Defection in the Olympics during the Cold War was almost an unrecognized medal event," Keys said. Soviet bloc officials often sent minders to prevent their athletes and coaches from stepping out of line, so defections usually required careful planning.

At the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, at least four Romanians and one Russian sought asylum in Canada.

The Russian defector, Sergei Nemtsanov, was a 17-year-old diver when he disappeared from the Olympic Village during the Games. Soviet Olympic officials called it a "kidnapping" and part of an "anti-Soviet campaign" in Canada, according to news reports at the time. They threatened to withdraw from the final two days of the Games but ultimately decided to stay and compete.

For the diver, it seemed politics were not the primary factor at play: He reportedly defected out of love for the daughter of an American millionaire he had met at a diving meet in Florida the previous year.

Canada granted him a special visa allowing him to extend his stay. But a few weeks after his escape from the Olympic Village, Nemtsanov decided to return home.

