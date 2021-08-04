Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Patty, May have eyes on gold as they tee off today at Tokyo Olympics

Thai golfing pros Paphangkorn “Patty” Tavatanakit and Ariya “May” Jutanugarn are hitting the course at the Tokyo Olympics as they vie for a gold medal in the women’s individual category on Wednesday.

They will need to bag 72 holes across four days at the 6,648-yard, par 71 Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama prefecture.

Paphangkorn, who is ranked 13th in the world, is in group 15 together with Australia’s Minjee Lee, the winner of the Evian Championship, and Germany’s Sophia Popov.

She tees off at 10.14am local time, or 8.14am Thailand time.

Meanwhile, Ariya, who is ranked 21st in the world, will be in group 16 together with South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

She will take the course at 10.25am local time, or 8.25am Thailand time.

Golfers who are the favourites to win gold include world No 1 Nelly Korda from the US and world No 2 Ko Jin-young from South Korea.

The other contestants capturing media attention are South Korea’s Inbee Park, gold medal winner at the Rio Games 2016, and host Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
