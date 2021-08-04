Thursday, August 05, 2021

life

Study shows vaccine cocktail ‘just as effective’ as 2 AstraZeneca jabs

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Study shows vaccine cocktail ‘just ...

People’s two main concerns about Thailand’s mix-and-match vaccination policy are safety and efficacy, said Department of Disease Control (DDC) chief Opas Karnkawinpong on Wednesday.

So far, nearly 100,000 people had been inoculated with a first dose of Sinovac and a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, Opas said.

The vaccine cocktail has caused no deaths directly and is therefore safe, he added.

Laboratory data released soon would prove that the switch to mixed Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccination is just as effective at boosting immunity as two doses of AstraZeneca injected 12 weeks apart, he said.

Theoretically, different vaccination platforms should stimulate the immune system at different levels, said Opas. Sinovac vaccine stimulates humoral immunity, whereas AstraZeneca boosts cellular immunity, which has different advantages. So these two should complement each other, he said, adding that further research was needed to confirm this theory.

Meanwhile, health officials will check immunity levels 3-6 months after vaccination before deciding whether to roll out booster shots.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

How much do you get for winning an Olympic medal?

Published : August 05, 2021

Japan’s Olympic Games management to be adapted for AIMAG hosted by Thailand

Published : August 05, 2021

De Grasse realizes gold dream in mens 200m, China remains atop medal count

Published : August 05, 2021

In women park skateboard, Tokyo youngest Olympians lean on each other

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Taste of America EP.1

Published : August 05, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

How much do you get for winning an Olympic medal?

Published : August 05, 2021

Equitable access to Covid vaccine in Thailand | The Nation Talk EP.8

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.