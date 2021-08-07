New Zealand PM makes 14th birthday special for Thai boy

Pawares Arnupapbangerd, a student of Rongotai College, was not able to travel home to celebrate his recent birthday with family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said that although he enjoyed being in New Zealand, he has been missing home, especially on his birthday.

He decided to do something to make it special; he wrote an email to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying his 14th birthday dream was to receive birthday greetings from the country’s leader.

His email caught the attention of the prime minister, who read it and sent a letter wishing him a happy birthday – making his birthday a very meaningful one.

The New Zealand Embassy Bangkok also wished Pawares a belated happy birthday.