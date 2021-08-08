Sunday, August 08, 2021

life

Leicester pip Man City to win FA Community Shield

Leicester City won the FA Community Shield for the second time on Saturday.

A penalty kick in the dying moments of a hard-fought match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium sealed a 1-0 victory for the "Siamese foxes".

The two teams were neck and neck until the 88th minute when a foul by Man City's Nathan Aké in the box resulted in a penalty kick. Kelechi Ihenacho scored from the spot to give Leicester their second community shield 50 years after their first triumph in 1971.

Published : August 08, 2021

By : The Nation

