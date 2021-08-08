Leicester pip Man City to win FA Community Shield

A penalty kick in the dying moments of a hard-fought match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium sealed a 1-0 victory for the "Siamese foxes".
The two teams were neck and neck until the 88th minute when a foul by Man City's Nathan Aké in the box resulted in a penalty kick. Kelechi Ihenacho scored from the spot to give Leicester their second community shield 50 years after their first triumph in 1971.
Published : August 08, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021