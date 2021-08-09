Remembering all of the firsts at the Tokyo Olympics

With the Closing Ceremonies complete, here's a look back at the most impactful firsts of the Tokyo Olympics:

- First skateboarding medal: The street and park competitions made their debuts in Tokyo, and the host country dominated, with three of four gold medals won by Momiji Nishiya (women's street), Sakura Yosozumi (women's park) and Yuto Horigome (men's street).

- First Hmong American Olympic gymnast: Sunisa Lee was the first Hmong American to make the Olympic team in gymnastics, and she ended up winning the all-around gold medal for the U.S. She also won a silver medal in team all-around and a bronze in individual uneven bars.

- First women's 1,500-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky won the race finally added to the Olympic program, inserted in part because of her dominance in the event. She won gold in 15:37.34, ahead of American teammate Erica Sullivan at 15:41.41 and one of her four medals in Tokyo.

- First track and field gold medal for India: The world's second-most populous nation has competed in the Summer Olympics since 1900 and sent 192 athletes in track and field, but had never won a gold medal until Neeraj Chopra did so in the javelin.

- First mixed-medley relay in swimming: Great Britain won the mixed-medley relay in world record time, while the Americans finished in a disappointing fifth place.

- First basketball players to win five golds: Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi continued to lead a dominant U.S. women's team, which has now won 55 straight games after the gold-medal triumph against Japan.

- First gold medal for Philippines: In women's weightlifting, Hidilyn Diaz gave her country of 108 million people its first Olympic gold medal, after 97 years of trying. She set two Olympic records in the 55-kilogram division.

- First medals of any kind for San Marino: San Marino (population 34,000) became the smallest country ever to medal. In shooting, Alessandra Perilli won bronze in the women's trap competition, while the mixed team won silver in team trap. Myles Nazem Amine won bronze in men's freestyle wrestling at 86 kilograms.