Rodtang Jitmuangnon Serious About MMA, Wants Jonathan Haggerty

Rodtang has made it no secret that he plans to break into the sport of mixed martial arts at some point. "The Iron Man" has been working on his grappling skills for some time now, and it appears he's looking to make his MMA debut very soon.

"Who do I want to face in my first mixed martial arts fight? It's up to ONE Championship or Chatri [Sityodtong] to decide who's best for me. I'm still new in mixed martial arts, so I need to find someone suitable," Rodtang said.

"If I perform well, or handle the ground game well enough, I would be ready to fight at a higher level."

While there is no shortage of fighters Rodtang could face in the Circle, there is one man he's looking at doing battle with at one point or another -- former foe Jonathan Haggerty.

Rodtang and Haggerty battled for the Muay Thai belt in two separate wars, with the Thai athlete winning both in impressive fashion. Like Rodtang, Haggerty is also contemplating a transition to MMA.