Olympic hero Sudaporn receives surprise gift from Princess Sirivannavari

Sudaporn claimed a bronze in the women’s 60kg boxing to become the first Thai female boxer to win an Olympic medal.

The Princess is an accomplished badminton and equestrian athlete and winner of the team badminton gold for Thailand at the 2005 Southeast Asian Games.

The national boxing team, including Sudaporn, are quarantining on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

The Royal Thai Navy led by Admiral Vasinsan Chantavarin will also lay on a welcoming ceremony for Sudaporn once her quarantine period ends.

The boxer is currently a Ranger in the Navy but is expected to be promoted to sub-lieutenant as a reward for making history at the 2020 Olympics.