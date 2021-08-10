Tuesday, August 10, 2021

life

TAT relaunches special golf tournaments for expats in Thailand

The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series will be held at the Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket on 18 August, 2021.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will relaunch another tournament, which was expanded from the Minister Cup 2021, for all expat golfers in the Kingdom.

The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series will be held at the Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket on 18 August, 2021. The Tournament aims to promote sports tourism in particular golfing experiences in the Kingdom among expatriate residents. Moreover, the Tournament will be organised with the safety and hygienic measures of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification, which is used to assess 10 types of businesses and also includes sports for tourism.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, aims to promote these events to both international and domestic tourists, especially for expats in Thailand, to ensure that the Kingdom remains a Preferred Destination. He also mentioned that the tournaments are being organised in line with the Royal Thai Government's 'Stay Play Safe' policy under a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Public Health, and other tourism-related public and private organisations to build confidence in Thailand's public health measures against COVID-19, while strengthening the economy with stimulus packages.

To promote tourism destinations and activities to the expat community in the Kingdom, TAT has been showcasing a variety of events through a series of experiential trips and tourism promotions. These have included: a trip to Khung Bang Kachao, the "Lung of Bangkok" on 29 August, 2020; the Expat Fair 2020 (Expat Travel Deal 2020) at the EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok on 11-13 September, 2020; a trip to Chiang Khan, Loei province on 10-11 October, 2020; the Ratchaburi canal tour on 28 November, 2020, and the Minister Cup 2021 at the Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani province on 4 April, 2021, to name but a few.

Published : August 10, 2021

