Phuket offers ‘Olympic buffet’ of 7 sports for visitors to try

“SAT-Phuket New Normal for Sports Excellence” runs from this Friday to October 7 at the new public exercise area outside Central Festival Phuket department store. From 11.30am to 7.30pm every day, sport stations will offer surfskating, Thai boxing, golf, cycling, basketball, table tennis and badminton. All trainers are professional and sports equipment is provided, the SAT said.

Different sports will be available to try each week, so people can visit more than one time without being bored, it added.