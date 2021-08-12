Understanding the debate over Covid booster shots

Officials at the World Health Organization have characterized this course of action as unethical as long as poorer countries still lack supplies to cover significant portions of their populations with initial doses. They argue that the strategy could wind up prolonging the pandemic, as well.

1. What's a booster shot?

The term traditionally has referred to an additional dose of a vaccine given some time after the initial course of inoculation to bolster protection that may have started to wane. While many vaccines produce long-lasting immunity, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults receive boosters of the tetanus vaccine every decade, for example. For Covid-19, a new disease, researchers are working out the optimal schedule and dosage for a wide variety of vaccines on the fly in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. The term booster is being used loosely to refer to additional shots given for a variety of reasons to people who have already received the prescribed course of a Covid vaccine, meaning one dose of Johnson & Johnson's formulation or two doses of any of the others.

2. What are the reasons?

There's a small group of people with weakened immune systems, such as transplant recipients, who are likely to need an additional shot sooner rather than later. The extra shot isn't a traditional booster, as these people likely never get an adequate response to an initial course of Covid vaccine. For the rest of the population, an additional shot (or shots) may prove to be helpful if immunity wanes over time, or alternatively, if new coronavirus variants emerge that evade vaccine protection. In the first scenario, giving another dose of the original vaccine may be sufficient. That's mostly what is being considered for the immediate future. In the second scenario, shots customized against new variants may be needed.

3. What countries have signed on to extra Covid shots?

Countries that have started or have decided to offer them to especially vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or those who are immunocompromised, include Israel, Germany and France. Offering them more broadly to people months after their last dose are Russia, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. Some countries plan to give extra shots using a vaccine type that's different from the one people got initially. For example, Chile announced plans to offer booster shots from AstraZeneca to people 55 and older who earlier received the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. This mix-and-match strategy is called a heterologous boost, and there's some evidence it can provide an advantage over an additional dose of the same formulation.

4. What's motivated the move to boosters?

The rise of the delta strain combined with some preliminary data suggesting that Covid vaccine effectiveness may decline relatively quickly has intensified the focus on booster shots. In Mesa County, Colorado, where delta took off earlier than in other parts of the state, a study by state health officials found that vaccines were 78% effective in a two-week period ending June 5, versus 89% in other counties. And an observational study from Israel, one of the first countries to vaccinate most of its population, suggested that the efficacy of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech shot may fade after about five months; in people over 60, coronavirus infections among the vaccinated were three times more common in those who received shots early on compared with those who got the vaccine more recently, researchers found. A separate analysis of data from the final-stage trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showed that efficacy eased to about 84% at the end of a six-month period compared with 96% early on.