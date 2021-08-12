Thursday, August 12, 2021

life

Israel discovers 1,700-year-old lump of coins

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Israel discovers 1,700-year-old lum...

A lump of coins, dated to 1,700 years ago, was discovered on Israels west coast, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said Wednesday.

The six-kg coin lump was found at the HaBonim Beach in the eastern Mediterranean, about 25 km south of the northern city of Haifa, the IAA said.

The coins were found about 70 meters from the water, where in ancient times was a natural mooring used as a shelter for ships during storms, or for night anchoring.

The coins were probably bundled in a cloth bag, and it is still not clear from which metal they were made of.

"As a result of the oxidation in the marine environment, the coins merged together into a large lump," the researchers explained.

Given the large number of coins, they appear to have fallen from a wrecked ship, and were intended for trade, according to the IAA archaeologists. 

Photo shows the 1,700-year-old coins found at the HaBonim Beach in the eastern Mediterranean, about 25 km south of the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

Photo shows the 1,700-year-old coins found at the HaBonim Beach in the eastern Mediterranean, about 25 km south of the northern Israeli city of Haifa. 

Published : August 12, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

"Solid victory": Thailand’s golden taekwondo coach gets new name

Published : August 12, 2021

Asia Album: Royal elephant walks 10 days to join Buddhist festival in Sri Lanka

Published : August 12, 2021

Ugandas Tokyo Olympic medal winners receive heroic welcome home

Published : August 12, 2021

What to know about What If...?, the Marvel series that features Chadwick Boseman voice

Published : August 12, 2021

Latest News

Royal Thai Armed Forces mark HM Queen Mother’s birthday with 21-gun salute

Published : August 12, 2021

Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday

Published : August 12, 2021

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

Published : August 12, 2021

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.