Israel discovers 1,700-year-old lump of coins

The coins were probably bundled in a cloth bag, and it is still not clear from which metal they were made of.

"As a result of the oxidation in the marine environment, the coins merged together into a large lump," the researchers explained.

Given the large number of coins, they appear to have fallen from a wrecked ship, and were intended for trade, according to the IAA archaeologists.

Photo shows the 1,700-year-old coins found at the HaBonim Beach in the eastern Mediterranean, about 25 km south of the northern Israeli city of Haifa.