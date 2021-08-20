Feed your Passions with a Gastronomic Feastat Singapore Food Festival 2021

The Singapore Food Festival (SFF), one of the most highly-anticipated events on every foodie’s calendar, returns for its 28th edition over three weekends from 27 August to 12 September 2021 with the theme ‘Savour Singapore In Every Bite’. The only festival in Singapore dedicated to local cuisine and F&B talent, it continues to innovate, bringing foodies more than50 gastronomic and drinking experiences on a hybrid platform. This is double the number compared to last year’s virtual edition.
An exciting breadth of live masterclasses, both free-to-view and paid, will bring international audiences up close and personal with some of the most well-known chefs in Singapore’s culinary scene. Foodies can also work up an appetite through curated walking tours to indulge in stories of culinary heritage and invention; peel back the layers to uncover new flavours through recipe videos and exclusive food bundles, and explore Singapore through virtual experiences and docu-features.
SFF 2021 is a highlight of SingapoReimagine, a campaign that invites travellers to experience new possibilities that redefine what Singapore has to offer. In line with SingapoReimagine, SFF spotlights our diverse culinary culture and the people who keep it alive, by offering global foodies the opportunity to reignite passions and experience travel anew through our hybrid offerings.
Ms Serene Tan, Director of Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: “True to its proud tradition, Singapore Food Festival 2021 showcases our vibrant culinary culture byspotlighting our people – from established and rising chefs to everyday culinary heroes, wine experts and mixologists. This year, we are excited to bring SFF to global audiences, inviting them to indulge in Singaporean cuisine and learn more about our multi-cultural heritage through food. More than ever, SFF is testament to the innovation in Singapore’s culinary scene and our reputation as a global culinary capital.”
Programme highlights
This year’s festival line up comprises four components: Live Masterclasses, Virtual Food Experiences, Partner Events and Workshops, and SFF food merchandise.
The Live Masterclassesoffer viewers the rare opportunity to learn from some of the best chefs, bartenders, and food personalities in Singapore’s culinary scene. Festival-goerscan join thenine free-to-view live masterclasses hosted on SFF 2021’s Facebook page or sign up for intimate and interactive sessions with renowned chefs by joining another ninepay-to-viewlive masterclass. The thrilling line-up of features top names in the F&B scene in Singapore and around Asia, including:
• MasterChef Singapore 2018 judge Bjorn Shen of Artichoke and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef JP Anglo of Sarsafrom the Philippines, who will be presenting a four-hands collaboration with their rendition of anoyster omelette;
• Chef Lim Hoe Gern of Laut and celebrity chef ThitidTassanakajohn, the creative mastermind behind Thailand’s one-Michelin star Le Du with their four-hands collaboration dish – the umami laden Prawn Raja;
• HawkerpreneurDouglas Ng of the Fishball Story will reveal the secrets behind his handmade traditional Hakka yong tau fu (traditional Hakka dish consisting primarily of tofu filled with ground meat mixture or fish paste);
• Chef Jeremy Gillon of one Michelin-starred restaurant JAG will demonstrate the process of making tender ravioli from scratch (pictured right);
• Chef Maxine Ngooi of Tigerlily Patisserie will bring a twist to the babka loaf, with a stuffing of aromatic buahkeluakrempah (spice blend of the seeds of the buahkeluak fruit);
• Pastry expert Mohammed
Al-Matin of Le Matin Patisserie will present a unique goreng pisang(banana fritter) dessert.
Selected masterclasses will also offer ingredient boxes and food bundles that participants can purchase and get delivered to their doorstep in Bangkok, Chengdu, Manila and Singapore, allowing them to cook up a storm with their favourite food talent on screen for a truly engaging experience.
As part of SFF, there will also be Virtual Food Experiences in interactive formats for international festivalgoers. Take a deep dive into the ins-and-outs of innovative businesses such as Kok Fah Farm through a docu-feature, which takes foodies on a tour around the soil and hydroponics farm, and recipe videos like Kitchen Insider: Sustenir, which educate foodies on modern farming in Singapore, suggesting ways to incorporate local produce into everyday dishes, supercharging it with nutrition. Additionally, foodies can look forward to a journey of rediscovery as they feast their eyes on delectable dishes in the virtual food tours of Little India and Tiong Bahru presented by popular food host, Nikki Muller.
Some of these virtual tours will also be presented in physical formats as part of Partner Events held across the island. Foodies who love exploring can rediscover the rich culinary heritage ingrained in our land and immerse in idyllic foodie experiences through curated walking tours. Learn more about the colourful spices that go into Indian dishes at the Heritage Tour of Little India, or embark on the Kim Guan Guan Factory Tour, to uncover the history and heritage behind the brewing and roasting of one of Singapore’s oldest kopi (coffee) suppliers. Check out the Singapore Vegan Festival too, for local vegan food tours, talks and panel discussions featuring local and international expert speakers. Indulge in limited period plant-based menus across leading vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants in Singapore, curated for vegans, the intrigued and just about everybody else. Secret Suppers await those who are game, with secret menus by restaurants around Singapore from Little India and Joo Chiat, to Chinatown and Kampong Gelam.
MOIC Cocktail and Ice Cream Pairing Workshop: Sips and Scoops
For a hands-on experience, SFF workshops are also available islandwide. Peel back the layers of kueh-making and try your hand at making the traditional red turtle cake Nyonya-styleat the Make your own Ang Ku Kueh Workshop by Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, held at CapitaLand BugisTown (Part of Bugis Street). Repurpose food waste at the Summer Fruit Peel Popsicle and Jam Class and learn more about food upcycling when you join theWellSpentWorkshop – both at SunriceAcademy. For cocktail lovers, Museum of Ice Cream’s MOIC Cocktail and Ice Cream Pairing Workshop: Sips and Scoops will take you on a sweet journey to mix your on Hendrick's Gin and ice cream cocktails.
Foodies will also be treated to SFF Food Merchandise. Local small-batch granola brand, Nommish has partnered with Kim Guan Guan to present Kopi Granola and their own rendition of Milo Granola – the Malted Chocolate Granola. Home of Singaporean inspired cookies, Old Seng Choong has developed Nyonya Sambal Nasi Lemak Cookies(pictured left), which is a unique rendition of the well-loved classic local dish. Paying tribute to the iconic pandan flavour that Singaporeans love, the LiHO TEA’s Singa-Pandan Lime and Singa-Pandan Shake, will be available in LiHO stores in Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, and Shanghai.
Supporting SFF 2021
Festivalgoers can check out www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for a full list of activities. More details of SFF activities including the full programme, dates, images, and prices, can be found in the SFF 2021 Fact Sheet via this link.
Published : August 20, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 20, 2021
Published : August 20, 2021
Published : August 20, 2021
Published : August 20, 2021