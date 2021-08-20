Feed your Passions with a Gastronomic Feastat Singapore Food Festival 2021

SFF 2021 is a highlight of SingapoReimagine, a campaign that invites travellers to experience new possibilities that redefine what Singapore has to offer. In line with SingapoReimagine, SFF spotlights our diverse culinary culture and the people who keep it alive, by offering global foodies the opportunity to reignite passions and experience travel anew through our hybrid offerings.

Ms Serene Tan, Director of Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: “True to its proud tradition, Singapore Food Festival 2021 showcases our vibrant culinary culture byspotlighting our people – from established and rising chefs to everyday culinary heroes, wine experts and mixologists. This year, we are excited to bring SFF to global audiences, inviting them to indulge in Singaporean cuisine and learn more about our multi-cultural heritage through food. More than ever, SFF is testament to the innovation in Singapore’s culinary scene and our reputation as a global culinary capital.”

Programme highlights

This year’s festival line up comprises four components: Live Masterclasses, Virtual Food Experiences, Partner Events and Workshops, and SFF food merchandise.

The Live Masterclassesoffer viewers the rare opportunity to learn from some of the best chefs, bartenders, and food personalities in Singapore’s culinary scene. Festival-goerscan join thenine free-to-view live masterclasses hosted on SFF 2021’s Facebook page or sign up for intimate and interactive sessions with renowned chefs by joining another ninepay-to-viewlive masterclass. The thrilling line-up of features top names in the F&B scene in Singapore and around Asia, including:

• MasterChef Singapore 2018 judge Bjorn Shen of Artichoke and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef JP Anglo of Sarsafrom the Philippines, who will be presenting a four-hands collaboration with their rendition of anoyster omelette;

• Chef Lim Hoe Gern of Laut and celebrity chef ThitidTassanakajohn, the creative mastermind behind Thailand’s one-Michelin star Le Du with their four-hands collaboration dish – the umami laden Prawn Raja;

• HawkerpreneurDouglas Ng of the Fishball Story will reveal the secrets behind his handmade traditional Hakka yong tau fu (traditional Hakka dish consisting primarily of tofu filled with ground meat mixture or fish paste);

• Chef Jeremy Gillon of one Michelin-starred restaurant JAG will demonstrate the process of making tender ravioli from scratch (pictured right);

• Chef Maxine Ngooi of Tigerlily Patisserie will bring a twist to the babka loaf, with a stuffing of aromatic buahkeluakrempah (spice blend of the seeds of the buahkeluak fruit);

• Pastry expert Mohammed

Al-Matin of Le Matin Patisserie will present a unique goreng pisang(banana fritter) dessert.

Selected masterclasses will also offer ingredient boxes and food bundles that participants can purchase and get delivered to their doorstep in Bangkok, Chengdu, Manila and Singapore, allowing them to cook up a storm with their favourite food talent on screen for a truly engaging experience.

As part of SFF, there will also be Virtual Food Experiences in interactive formats for international festivalgoers. Take a deep dive into the ins-and-outs of innovative businesses such as Kok Fah Farm through a docu-feature, which takes foodies on a tour around the soil and hydroponics farm, and recipe videos like Kitchen Insider: Sustenir, which educate foodies on modern farming in Singapore, suggesting ways to incorporate local produce into everyday dishes, supercharging it with nutrition. Additionally, foodies can look forward to a journey of rediscovery as they feast their eyes on delectable dishes in the virtual food tours of Little India and Tiong Bahru presented by popular food host, Nikki Muller.