Your Career Horoscope for August 2021. Pick A Card Reading!

Try making yourself calm, wondering about what you want to know and choose a card from group 1 - 4 (The pictures do not affect the prediction). Let’s get started!
Group 1
The promotion or raise may get delayed at work, and nothing has changed much which may make you feel bored. People in the organization are still helping to fight this pandemic together. For some people who are WFH may get up and do more exercise. Job seekers may be disappointed in terms of a new job, you have to wait for another month or two. If you want to try something new, it is advised for you to try applying to international companies or companies with a foreign branches which can give you good opportunities.
Group 2
Your current job is quite stable and has more stability in the way of situations, organization, and emotions. The income will be increased especially for those who work in the field of real estate, an agent, or a lessor. As for business people, you will be able to find ways to expand slowly but steadily. Job seekers can find a new job and for those who have a full-time job, you are advised to stay in your current career. Unless you want to quit because of burnout.
Group 3
There shall be a small change for your current situation at work, whether a new position, a new office desk or even a new location. You feel comfortable with your career as this is a suitable job and your close colleague can still give you good advice and support. Also, you can receive support from the people in the organization as well. Those who have their own business, will still get income from loyal customers. For people who want to do freelance or make investments during this period, it’s quite risky but there shall be a chance for success or fame as intended, please consider cash reserves.
Group 4
There shall be a conflict in your job, and you may feel frustrated. Be careful of document issues or time management. Seeking a new job is highly competitive, it is recommended that you shall be patient and stay with your current career as you will receive help from your network. You may try applying for a new job, and leave after you get accepted. Even though the competition is high, there is still a chance you’ll get a suitable job.
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 20, 2021
Published : August 20, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021