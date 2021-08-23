Your Career Horoscope for August 2021. Pick A Card Reading!

Try making yourself calm, wondering about what you want to know and choose a card from group 1 - 4 (The pictures do not affect the prediction). Let’s get started!

Group 1

The promotion or raise may get delayed at work, and nothing has changed much which may make you feel bored. People in the organization are still helping to fight this pandemic together. For some people who are WFH may get up and do more exercise. Job seekers may be disappointed in terms of a new job, you have to wait for another month or two. If you want to try something new, it is advised for you to try applying to international companies or companies with a foreign branches which can give you good opportunities.

Group 2

Your current job is quite stable and has more stability in the way of situations, organization, and emotions. The income will be increased especially for those who work in the field of real estate, an agent, or a lessor. As for business people, you will be able to find ways to expand slowly but steadily. Job seekers can find a new job and for those who have a full-time job, you are advised to stay in your current career. Unless you want to quit because of burnout.